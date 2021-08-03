'Matriarchy': Shweta Bachchan Shares Pic With Mom Jaya, Grandmother And Aunts

Shweta Bachchan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan, on Tuesday, dropped a new picture featuring herself, her mother, actress Jaya Bachchan, Jaya's mother Indira Bhaduri and her sisters Rita Verma and Nita Ross. The monochrome picture features Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and others posing by what looks like a dining table. Keeping the caption of the simple yet meaningful, Shweta Bachchan wrote: "Matriarchy." Shweta Bachchan's post received a lot of comments from her Instafam. Among others, Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda commented on the post and dropped a red heart emoji. Shweta Bachchan's cousin Naina Bachchan also commented on the post and wrote: "Amazing." Shweta replied to Nanina's comment and wrote: "Kisses."

Shweta Bachchan is quite active on social media and most of her Instagram posts feature her kids - Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya.

Earlier this week, Shweta Bachchan dropped a picture featuring Navya Naveli and Agastya on Instagram. The picture features the brother-sister duo cuddling on their couch. They can also be seen twinning in matching white T-shirts. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shweta Bachchan wrote: "CUBS (a little grizzly but great cuddlers)."

Recently, Shweta dedicated an Instagram post to Navya Naveli Nanda's appreciation. She shared a solo picture of Navya with the caption: "Jet setter. Go getter. Nothing better."

Shweta Bachchan is often spotted sending out shout outs to Navya, who is an entrepreneur. After graduating from New York's Fordham University last year, Navya started her healthcare portal called Aara Health. Navya also recently launched another initiative called Aara Wellness.