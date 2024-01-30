Masaba Gupta Reviews Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail: 'Setting An Example For Many To Follow'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: vikrantmassey )

Critically acclaimed film 12th Fail found a new fan in designer-actor Masaba Gupta. The designer shared her review of the film on Instagram and wrote, "Vikrant Massey, I have known you since we were children but the self-belief, drive, ambition and most importantly the willingness to work so damn hard despite being talented was there from day 1. Congratulations. I cannot believe how good you are in 12th Fail. Setting an example for many to follow. This is just the beginning, it's too damn good. May we always have the courage to #restart." Replying to the beautiful post, Vikrant wrote, "Massuuuu, sending dher saara pyaar. Thank you so so much for always silently praying for me."

Meanwhile, at the 69th Filmfare Awards, Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor Award in the Critics Category for his role in 12th Fail. Dedicating his award to IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, Vikrant wrote, "Asli Hero (real hero)." Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar Sharma also shared a picture with Vikrant and his trophy on social media and he wrote, "Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhane lata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar ata hai (When one Manoj brings his Filmfare trophy to another Manoj, it is all the more lovable)."

The actor also shared a picture of himself with his trophy and he wrote, "We're home. Finally. Thank you Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Zee Studio Official and Filmfare for turning my childhood dream into a reality."

Vikrant Massey played the role of real life IPS officer in 12th Fail.