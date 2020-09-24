Masaba Gupta Reveals A Fire Broke Out At Her Brand's Storage Facility, Damaged Goods

Masaba Gupta shared this photo (courtesy masabagupta)

Designer Masaba Gupta, in an Instagram story on Wednesday morning, revealed that a fire broke out at her brand House Of Masaba's storage facility in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Mumbai was battered by heavy rain, causing floods in certain areas of the city. Masaba wrote that a short circuit, as a result of the Mumbai rain, caused the fire at her storage. "Due to heavy rain in Mumbai yesterday, we had a short circuit in our storage facility and there was a fire," read a part of her Instagram story. Masaba, who was trying to put her business back on track after the coronavirus lockdown, said the fire damaged goods at the storage. "Fortunately, no one was hurt and everyone is safe, but we have incurred damages to inventory due to a new normal in the midst of the pandemic, this incident does of course come in the way of smooth operations," she added.

Read Masaba Gupta's statement here:

Screenshot of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story

Masaba is Neena Gupta's daughter with West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards from when they were in a relationship in the Eighties. Her brand House Of Masaba, known for its quirky prints and OTT designs, is a go-to favourite of celebs such as Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, among others. Kareena recently wore a stunning set from Masaba's latest collection. Masaba also recently launched her new line of perfumes.

Masaba Gupta is rumoured to be dating actor Satyadeep Misra, with whom she was in Goa during the nationwide lockdown. Masaba and Neena Gupta recently featured on Netflix series Masaba Masaba. The scripted show is also a reflection of Masaba's real life events and experiences.