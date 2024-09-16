Masaba Gupta Recalls Being Bullied In School Over Mom Neena Gupta Relationship With Vivian Richards

Designer-actor Masaba Gupta, in a recent interview talked about being harassed in school as a result of her mom Neena Gupta's relationship with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Masaba, in an interview with Faye D'Souza said that she was called out in school as Neena's relationship with Viv was in public domain. “When she was pregnant with me she didn't have her mom around, her father was against it because it was out of wedlock. My father Viv Richards wasn't around, and friends were around but it was not the same, everyone had their life. She couldn't tell people that she was pregnant with me, so she had to hide her pregnancy. She didn't have money. When I asked her how she managed through all of this she just said, ‘I was very happy to have a child of my own. I had no clue how I would bring you up.'”

She also said, “It was used against me 100 percent, it was public and it was very interesting because the kids would speak about it like adults. I could hear them repeating something they heard in their house. One kid went on to say, ‘Hey bast**d, I believe you are a bast**d child'. This was when I was in the 7th grade. A lot of people also didn't understand how I looked physically or why I looked like that.”

In 2015, Masaba married Indian film producer Madhu Mantena. However, they separated in 2018 and officially divorced in September 2019. In January 2023, she got married to actor Satyadeep Mishra. The couple announced their pregnancy in April 2024.