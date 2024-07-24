Vicky Kaushal Gets Nostalgic As <i>Masaan</i> Clocks 9 Years

Vicky Kaushal's recent Instagram post is a nostalgic throwback. The actor shared a special picture to celebrate 9 years since his Bollywood debut in Masaan. The image shows Vicky's character, Deepak Kumar, standing on the banks of river Ganga. In his caption, Vicky tagged Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan and wrote, “9 years. Thank you.” He also attached a balloon emoji to the caption. Reacting to the post, Anand Tiwari, who directed Vicky's latest film Bad Newz, commented, “Thank you Neeraj Ghaywan,” with a red heart. Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga shared black hearts, while Farhan Akhtar called Masaan a “Top Film.” Dia Mirza praised Masaan with the comment, “What a film. What a performance.” Bhumi Pednekar simply said, “What a film.”

Vicky Kaushal also dropped another still from Masaan in his Instagram Stories. “9 years #Masaan,” he wrote in the caption. Check it out:

Released in 2015, Masaan featured Vicky Kaushal as Deepak Kumar, a young man working at the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi and assisting families with the last rites of their loved ones. Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi were also part of the movie.

Shweta Tripathi, who played Shaalu Gupta in Masaan, also marked the film's 9th anniversary with a special post. She shared several stills featuring herself and wrote, “9 years since this (balloon emoji) became my favourite emoji!”

Not only was Masaan Vicky Kaushal's debut film, but it also marked the directorial debut of Neeraj Ghaywan. After Masaan, Neeraj went on to direct Sacred Games 2, Juice, Geeli Pucchi and Made In Heaven 2.

Masaan was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015, where it was featured in the Un Certain Regard section. The film won two awards there: the FIPRESCI Prize and the Prix de l'Avenir.