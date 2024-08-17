Halle Berry And Mark Wahlberg To NDTV On Filming <i>The Union</i>: "A Real Out-Of-Body Experience"

The Union, featuring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, debuted on Netflix on August 16. Directed by Julian Farino, the film narrates the love story of two estranged high school sweethearts. In an exclusive interaction with NDTV, the two lead actors shared BTS tidbits from the movie. When asked if their characters in the movie took inspiration from their real-life experiences, Mark replied, "In real life, it's very realistic that somebody would wait 25 years to reconnect if they messed it up the first time and wait there in hopes that she would walk back through that door. And then, of course, the first time I ever left the US and left my neighbourhood, I went to London, and it was a real out-of-body experience. It was a complete culture shock. I was supposed to be there for two weeks but only made it for two days, but I didn't have to do the things that my character does. But yeah, there are a lot of things that I could relate to in real life. I always find some sort of personal connection to the roles that I play."

Halle Berry talked about the most challenging scene she had to film for The Union. The actress said, "I would say probably the scene where I had to handle three guys at once. I love those scenes, but those are those scenes that you spend a little bit more time on. The timing of each one of those moves is very important when you have different people coming at you in different directions. You want to be safe. You don't want to not hit your mark. You don't want to hurt anybody. You don't want to get hurt. So that was probably something really challenging for me."

In a fun segment called “How Well Do You Know Each Other?” Halle Berry And Mark Wahlberg put their friendship to test by answering some questions about each other. When asked about the name of the film Halle won an Academy Award for, Mark correctly answered, "Monster's Ball." Next, he was asked about his co-star's Instagram followers, to which he said, "I don't know, but she should have the most of any person in the world."

Similarly, Halle Berry answered some questions about her co-star. She correctly named Mark Wahlberg's restaurant chain, Wahlburgers. However, she seemed a little confused about Mark's music interests before entering Hollywood.

The Union also features Lorraine Bracco, Dana Delany and Jessica De Gouw.