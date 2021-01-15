Manushi Chhillar, Who Is Missing 'Silent Sunsets And Warm Waters' Of Maldives, Shares A Throwback Pic

Manushi Chhillar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: manushi_chhillar )

Manushi Chhillar, in a throwback state of mind, shared a picture from her recent Maldives vacation and it is breathtaking. Manushi, who vacationed at the beach destination back in December, is missing "silent sunsets and warm waters" of Maldives. She posted a photo of herself enjoying a sunset at her resort in Maldives. She looks gorgeous in a baby pink and blue dress, which she paired with a hat. Sharing the photo, Manushi Chhillar wrote: "#Throwback...Silent sunsets and warm waters" with a red heart icon. Manushi had flown to Maldives with her mom, as per one of her previous posts.

See the aforementioned picture here:

Recently, Manushi posted a picture of herself and her mom from Maldives, in which she can be seen wearing the same pink and blue dress. "#Throwback... 'Chasing sunsets with my moon'...2020 had its own set of challenges for all of us and being away from mom for months wasn't the easiest. I am grateful that as the year ended, we were able to squeeze in a mini getaway within a hectic shooting schedule. This is the best gift 2020 gave me and this picture is my highlight," she captioned her post.

Manushi Chhillar trended for days when she posted the first set of pictures from her Maldives vacation. She looks stunning in a blue bikini.

Meanwhile, check out other photos from Manushi Chhillar's vacation:

In terms of work, Manushi Chhillar will make her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj, in which she will play the role of Sanyogita.