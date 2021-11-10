Manushi Chhillar, Now That's What We Call 'Baywatching'

Manushi Chhillar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: manushi_chhillar)

Every photo from Manushi Chhillar's Maldives album is surreal. Manushi, who has been holidaying at the beach destination with her sibling, shared new pictures of herself basking in the sun on the beach on Tuesday evening and it is simply stunning. Manushi Chhillar can be seen sporting a red bikini and partially laying on the beach in the first picture while in the second, she looks gorgeous as she sits and looks at the waves. Sharing the photo, she dropped just emojis in the caption, including two fish, a sun and a beach icon.

Check out Manushi Chhillar's new postcard-worthy pictures from the Maldives here:

When in the Maldives, get a "Maldivian tan" like Manushi Chhillar.

Manushi's first picture from her vacation on Instagram was that of her "baywatching" on the beach. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, see one more breathtaking picture from Manushi's holiday here:

In terms of work, Manushi Chhillar will make her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj, in which she will play the role of Sanyogita.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's period drama Prithviraj is mainly inspired by late poet Chand Bardai's epic titled Prithviraj Raso.

Talking about the film earlier this year, Chandraprakash Dwivedi said: "Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called Prithviraj Raso by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from a couple of versions of Raso, there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life, and times. In addition to these, there are commentaries on Raso."

Prithviraj was initially expected to release on Diwali 2020 but got postponed. The new release date has not been announced yet.