Manoj Bajpayee's Twitter Account Hacked, 'Will Keep You Posted,' Writes Actor

A file photo of Manoj Bajpayee.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, on Friday, revealed in his Instagram story that his Twitter account has been hacked. The 53-year-old asked his fans not to "engage" in any content that is posted from his profile today and revealed that the account is being restored. "My twitter account has been hacked! Please do not engage with anything that comes from my profile today, until the issue is resolved." He added, "Working towards a resolution. I will keep you posted. Thank you"

Read Manoj Bajpayee's statement here:

Screenshot of Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram story.

The actor trended a great deal on Thursday after he posted pictures from his holiday with family and friends. "Cherishing beautiful moments with family and friends," he wrote. Adding the hashtags #Family, #potd, #friends and #traveldiaries.

Manoj Bajpayee has featured in critically-acclaimed films such as Satya, Shool, Pinjar, Gangs Of Wasseypur and Aligarh among many others. The actor is the recipient of 3 National Film Awards for his performances in the 1999 film Satya (for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Award), a special jury National Award for Pinjar (2003) and much recently for his performance in Bhonsle.

Manoj Bajpayee's recently-released projects include the web-series The Family Man season 2, Ray, Dial 100 and Silence... Can You Hear It?. His 2017 film Gali Guleiyan, which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival, MAMI Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival and Cleveland International Film Festival, released on OTT platform last year and opened to stellar reviews.