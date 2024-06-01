Manoj Bajpayee On Kartik Aryan: 'He Is Completely Mainstream'

Manoj Bajpayee shared this image. (courtesy: bajpayee.manoj)

Manoj Bajpayee recently spoke about the new generation of actors in the Hindi film cinema today. In an interview with Filmfare, Manoj Bajpayee said, "See, when I see the next generation, I see Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pankaj Tripathi and Gulshan Devaiah." Speaking about Kartik Aaryan and his performances so far as well as in his upcoming film Chandu Champion, Manoj Bajpayee said, "As far as the matter is concerned, Kartik Aryan is completely mainstream. He does a comedy film, a romantic film, a Freddy film and then he is working as Chandu Champion. Find a different story in the mainstream in your own style, bring challenges with it and never be easy with it, only then you can move ahead."

Manoj Bajpayee added during the interview, "So when I look at all these people, these guys are choosing very well and they are lucky ki they have those choices and they have come in the time where cinema is changing very rapidly. These people are making very good choices and they are fortunate that they have these choices and they have come at a time when cinema is changing very rapidly. According to our times, an actor used to release only one film in a year and then the next film the next year."

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Last year, he also made a cameo appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports film Chandu Champion. He also has an untitled project with Karan Johar in the line-up.

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. He also starred in Netflix's Dhamaka.