Manoj Bajpayee Dismisses Rumours He's Contesting Lok Sabha Elections: 'Kisne Bola?'

Manoj Bajpayee has dismissed rumours about him contesting from the West Champaran constituency in Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It all started when the online news platform, News Arena India, shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter). It read, “Bihar Buzz - Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is likely to contest Lok Sabha election from West Champaran Lok Sabha constituency as opposition alliance candidate. Irrespective of opposition candidate BJP will win this constituency.” Responding to their post, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Achcha ye bataiye ye baat kisne bola ya kal raat Sapna aaya ? Boliye boliye! [Okay, tell me who said this or was it just a dream last night? Speak up, speak up!]” FYI: Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal is the sitting MP from the West Champaran constituency.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee is set to share the screen with Konkona Sen Sharma in the upcoming web series titled Killer Soup. The series is scheduled to be released on the OTT platform Netflix on January 11. In a recent interview with ANI, Manoj Bajpayee expressed how Killer Soup holds importance in his career. He mentioned, “For the first time in my career, I will be playing a double role, both starkly different from each other. I trusted Abhishek Chaubey's directorial prowess, Netflix as collaborators, and a stellar cast that breathed life into characters to create a surreal pot-boiler unlike any other stemming from an accidental crime. At its heart, Killer Soup is a crime thriller that blends multiple genres, making it a delicious serving that everyone can enjoy."

While talking about her role, Manjoy Bajpayee's co-star Konkona Sen Sharma said, "Stepping into Swathi Shetty's shoes was a unique experience for me as the character has depth, darkness and packs a lot of punch. Working on the series with long-time collaborators Netflix and Abhishek Chaubey and a talented set of actors was a delight. The trailer offers a glimpse into the quirky world we've created set against the background of a sleepy town. With hints of suspense peppered through the series, it makes you wonder, 'Will she or won't she get caught and will the soup boil over?' I eagerly await the audience's reaction when they watch Killer Soup."