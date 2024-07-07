Manisha Koirala Talks About Sexism In 90s Bollywood: 'Heroes Could Have Many Girlfriends But...'

Image was shared on Instagram.(Image courtesy: m_koirala)

Manisha Koirala, who recently impressed fans and critics with her impactful performance in the Netflix web series Heeramandi, recently opened up about the time when she was asked to not reveal that she drank alcohol and had a boyfriend. Talking to Filmfare, the Shehzada actor also spoke about the sexism that was prevalent in the movie industry in those days. “I faced some flak for it because in those days, the heroes could have many girlfriends, and they were called macho men, but the actress was supposed to be this, ‘no no no, nobody is touching me' and ‘we are very untouched.' It was also misunderstood that (she is) very easy or easy girl to you know… But I took it on my stride. Just because I have a personal life or I have a boyfriend doesn't mean I am going to be unprofessional in my life. I love my work. We had some very warped value system for actresses, which didn't go well with me.”

Recalling her experiences in the 90s, the actress continued, "At the time of Saudagar, there was a coke mixed with vodka, and I was told by people around me not not tell people that I am drinking vodka because actresses are not meant to be drinking alcohol. I was told to say that I'm drinking coke. I learnt that new thing. I told my mom, ‘I am drinking coke', and she knew I put vodka in it and she said, ‘Listen, if you are drinking vodka, say you are drinking vodka, don't say you are drinking coke, don't lie for such small little things'. If I was dating somebody, I am dating somebody. You want to judge me? Go ahead and judge me but that's me, this is me and I lead my life on my own terms.”

Earlier, during the promotions of Heeramandi, Manisha Koirala talked about her journey in the film industry, life after battling cancer and her experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years. During her interaction with NDTV, Manisha said, "When I was offered this project, I was in Nepal, gardening and I was really thrilled. I waited for such a long time. It took 28 years of waiting and finally Sanjay came with a good project and i told him, 'Sanjay don't take another 28 years to offer me another good one.'"

She continued, "I have seen his movies after Khamoshi. So much pleasure and joy it gives me to see his career graph and one after the other brilliant film he has made. At this age and stage in my life when I was offered this, I was really thrilled."