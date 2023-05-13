Manish Malhotra Checks Into Delhi For Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Engagement

Manish Malhotra pictured at the Delhi airport.

Guests have started checking into Delhi ahead of actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha's engagement, scheduled to take place at the Kapurthala House in Delhi today. After Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the Delhi airport, designer Manish Malhotra, who is the couturier for Parineeti Chopra's engagement outfit, was pictured at the Delhi airport on Saturday. The designer was all smiles as he made his way out of the Delhi airport. Parineeti Chopra was photographed during her multiple visits to Manish Malhotra's studio and his home lately.

See photos of Manish Malhotra at the Delhi airport here:

Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra landed in Delhi on Saturday morning. The actress greeted the paparazzi at the airport. See the pictures here:

Parineeti Chopra's aunt (Priyanka Chopra's mom) Madhu Chopra, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said, "I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings."

According to sources, 150 people will attend the festivities, including family and close friends. Rumours about them started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by an appearance at the airport together. They were spotted watching Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match in Mohali earlier this month. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly studied together at the London School of Economics.

Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. She will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.