Manikarnika Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's Film Gets Its 'Much-Required Boost', Earns Rs 26.85 Crore

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi has witnessed "remarkable growth" on the second day of its release, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The "strong word of mouth" review and the Republic Day holiday has given the film its "much-required boost". On day 2, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi-directed film, which released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, has garnered Rs 18.10 crore, pushing its grand total to Rs 26.85 crore (collaborative collection). "Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2. Strong word of mouth has come into play, while Republic Day holiday has given the much-required boost. Day 3 will be in double digits again. Friday Rs 8.75 crore, Saturday Rs 18.10 crore. Total: Rs 26.85 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh wrote.

#Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play, while #RepublicDay holiday has given the much-required boost... Day 3 will be in double digits again... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr. Total: Rs 26.85 cr. India biz. #Hindi#Tamil#Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi clashed with Nawauddin Siddiqui's Thackeray at the box office. Thackeray, which is a biopic on politician Bal Thackeray, has collected Rs 4.50 crore on the second day. Directed by Abhijit Panse, the film released in Hindi and Marathi. "The Marathi version of the film is very strong and will probably turn out to be one of the bigger Marathi films outside their historic blockbuster Sairat," a Box Office India report stated.

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika opened to mixed reviews at the box office. In his review for NDTV film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1 star out of 5. "Kangana settles into a predictable pattern. She smiles through many of the most difficult situations that the rani faces, sports a smirk when she has to exude insouciance, goes all wide-eyed and holds an unblinking gaze when the idea is to convey obduracy, and raises her voice several notches to represent unbridled rage. All through the film, Kangana flits from one of the above moods to another, but the film never sheds its monotony," he wrote.

Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Zeeshan Ayyub, Danny Denzongpa and Atul Kulkarni.