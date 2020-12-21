Mandira Bedi's Throwback Vacation Pic Is All About Sun, Sand And Sea

Mandira Bedi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi, who was vacationing in the Maldives earlier this year, is missing "the sun, the sand and the sea" in winters and her latest post proves it. On Monday, she picked a photograph from her holiday album that she hasn't shared before and wrote: "As the temperature drops... major missing happening of the sun sea and sand...My phone reminded me that this photograph hasn't been posted, used or even seen the light of day!" In the picture, Mandira Bedi looks stunning in yellow bikini set, which she paired with a shrug. She can be seen posing happily on the beach.

Mandira Bedi was in Maldives in September. She celebrated the birthday of her BFF, actress Mouni Roy, at the beach destination. In one of the pictures that she posted from Maldives, she can be seen sun-bathing in a red bikini while in another, she can be seen drinking a glass of champagne in a neon green swimsuit. "A glass of champagne and a spray of clouds always make for a pretty picture!" read the caption on that post.

In terms of work, Mandira Bedi made her Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. She is known for her performances in TV shows like Shanti, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aurat and in films such as Saaho, Meerabai Not Out and The Tashkent Files.