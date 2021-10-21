Mandira Bedi Is 'Making Her Morning Count' And How

Mandira Bedi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi )

Highlights Mandira Bedi shared a photo of herself on Thursday

She can be seen sporting a peach and blue workout outfit in the photo

She completed her gym look with a cap

Mandira Bedi is one of the few actresses who have been giving us fitness goals for a long time. The actress, who will be in her 50s next year, is more fit and enthusiastic than most of us. On Thursday, the actress posted a photo of herself after an intense workout session and wrote: "Making my morning count." Mandira Bedi can be seen sporting a peach and blue workout outfit in the photo. She completed her gym look with a cap. The actress also often shares photos of her workout chart - the calories burnt, the steps walked - for the day on her Instagram and she did just that on Thursday too.

On Wednesday, Mandira Bedi left her friends and fans awestruck by sharing a black and white stunning picture of herself without a caption on Instagram. In the comments section, her friend and actor Ashish Chowdhry wrote: "Miss you my beautiful Mandu.. Back tomorrow and wanna see you asap! PS- What an outstanding pic!" Mouni Roy commented: "Wowowow" while Gul Panag and Rohit Roy dropped red heart icons in their respective comments.

Mandira Bedi is known for her performances in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Naam Gum Jaayega, Meerabai Not Out and Saaho. She is best-known for playing the titular role in TV show Shanti. She was last seen in a web-series titled Six.