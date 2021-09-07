Guess The Actress Who Hit The Gym 'After Ages'

The actress shared the photo on Tuesday. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi )

Mandira Bedi hit the gym "after ages" on Tuesday. The actress, on her Instagram profile, shared a photo of herself from the gym and wrote: "Gym, after ages." Mandira Bedi is a fitness enthusiast and she always shared glimpses of her workout diaries with her fans on Instagram. The actress stopped sharing pictures and videos from her exercise routines for some days after the death of her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, in June. He died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 49 on June 30. In her latest photo from the gym, Mandira Bedi can be seen sporting a blue sports bra, black tights, a cap and a facemask.

After Raj Kaushal died, Mandira Bedi remembered him in several Instagram posts. She shared beautiful memories of her husband and wrote in one of her posts: "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage... through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough...."

Mandira Bedi married Raj Kaushal in 1999. They became parents to son Vir on June 17, 2011 and they adopted Tara on July 28 last year. On Raksha Bandhan, Mandira posted these adorable pictures of her kids on Instagram.

Mandira Bedi is known for her performances in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Naam Gum Jaayega, Meerabai Not Out and Saaho. She is best-known for playing the titular role in TV show Shanti.