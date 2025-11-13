Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale Hit By Piracy, YouTuber Arrested In Assam

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged piracy of Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale, which was released on October 31, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Rafiqul Islam, was apprehended from Lakhipur in the Goalpara district for allegedly uploading clips from the film on his YouTube channel, Rafiqul R Vlogs. He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court and remanded to three days in police custody.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station, Panbazar, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, along with applicable provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Copyright Act, 1957, and the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

The complaint was lodged by the film's producer, Shyamantak Gautam, who alleged that unauthorised individuals had uploaded parts of the film online within days of its theatrical release.

Roi Roi Binale has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the history of the Assamese film industry, collecting ₹16 crore within the first 12 days of its release.

The film opened in theatres across 46 cities in India, screening on 91 screens in the Northeast - 85 of them in Assam - with over 585 daily shows scheduled for its first week. Nationwide, it was released on 92 screens, with more than 150 daily shows.

In a historic first for Assamese cinema, Roi Roi Binale was screened in cities such as Lucknow, Pune, Dehradun, Jamshedpur, Patna, Dhanbad, Jhansi, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Jaipur, Goa, and Indore, marking a major milestone in the regional film industry's reach across India.

