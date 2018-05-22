Mammootty's Mamankam Co-Star Is This Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Prachi Tehlan to make her Malayalam film debut opposite superstar Mammootty

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: Highlights Prachi Tehlan will soon start filming Mamankam, opposite Mammootty It's a wonderful experience to be a part of such a big project: Prachi The film is based on a 17th century medieval fair Mamankam. Directed by Sajeev Pillai, the film will revolve around Mamankan, a 17th century medieval fair, which was celebrated every 12 years, from 800 AD to 1755 AD. The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress confirmed in a statement and said: "Yes, I am doing a film with



Prachi became a household name after starring in television drama Ikkyawann. She has worked in Punjabi films such as Arjan, opposite Roshan Prince and Bailaras. Prachi is also a national level basketball and netball player. She was also the former captain of the Indian netball team and was the brand ambassador of Netball Development Trust- India from 2011 to 2017.



Mammootty is a Malayalam superstar who has delivered hits such as Bilal, Big B and Uncle among others. The National Award-winning actor was last seen in the crime thriller Streetlights, which released in January this year. The 66-year-old actor will be seen playing the role of a cop in his next film Abrahaminte Sathathikal.



(With inputs from IANS)





