Inside Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh's Gangaur Celebrations

Wishing you all ladies a very happy Gangaur festival. Gana is a synonym for Lord Shiva and Gaur which stands for Gauri or Parvati who symbolizes Saubhagya (marital bliss). The unmarried women worship her for being blessed with a good husband, while married women do so for the welfare, health and long life of their husbands and for a happy married life. #India #rajasthaniculture #gangaurfestival #rajasthaninath #Mehendi #kajal #rajasthaniodhani #festival #jointfamily #togetherness #happiness pic credit @deepak86509

