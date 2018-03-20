Inside Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh's Gangaur Celebrations

Deepika Singh's son Soham, who was born in May 2017, also accompanied his mother in the puja

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 20, 2018 17:05 IST
Deepika Singh during Gangaur celebrations. (Image courtesy: Deepika)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Deepika celebrated Gangaur with her family
  2. "Wishing you all ladies a very happy Gangaur festival: Deepika
  3. Deepika starred in Diya Aur Baati Hum for seven years
Television actress Deepika Singh celebrated Gangaur with her family and shared pictures from the festivities on Instagram. Deepika Singh, who became a household name after starring in Diya Aur Baati Hum, wore a rani pink suit with a red dupatta (for the puja). In one of the pictures she posed, Deepika was accompanied by her son Soham, who was quietly seated in her lap during the puja. "Wishing you all ladies a very happy Gangaur festival. Gana is a synonym for Lord Shiva and Gaur which stands for Gauri or Parvati who symbolises Saubhagya (marital bliss). The unmarried women worship her for being blessed with a good husband, while married women do so for the welfare, health and long life of their husbands and for a happy married life," she captioned the photos.
 


Deepika Singh debuted on the small screen with Diya Aur Baati Hum in 2006. She played the lead role of IPS Sandhya Rathi for seven years, after which the first season of the show ended. The second season of Diya Aur Baati Hum is titled Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji, which is the story of Sandhya Rathi's daughter Kanak.

Deepika Singh has featured on Nach Baliye twice to support her Diya Aur Baati Hum co-stars, who were contesting in the dance reality show.

In May 2014, Deepika Singh married Rohit Raj Goyal, the director of Diya Aur Baati Hum, and the couple welcomed their first child, son Soham in May 2017.

