Inside Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh's Gangaur Celebrations

Television actress Deepika Singh celebrated Gangaur with her family and shared pictures from the festivities on Instagram. Deepika Singh, who became a household name after starring in, wore apink suit with a red dupatta (for the). In one of the pictures she posed, Deepika was accompanied by her son Soham , who was quietly seated in her lap during the. "Wishing you all ladies a very happy Gangaur festival. Gana is a synonym for Lord Shiva and Gaur which stands for Gauri or Parvati who symbolises(marital bliss). The unmarried women worship her for being blessed with a good husband, while married women do so for the welfare, health and long life of their husbands and for a happy married life," she captioned the photos.Deepika Singh debuted on the small screen within 2006. She played the lead role of IPS Sandhya Rathi for seven years, after which the first season of the show ended. The second season ofis titled, which is the story of Sandhya Rathi's daughter Kanak. Deepika Singh has featured ontwice to support herco-stars, who were contesting in the dance reality show.In May 2014, Deepika Singh married Rohit Raj Goyal, the director of, and the couple welcomed their first child, son Soham in May 2017.