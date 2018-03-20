Inside Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh's Gangaur Celebrations

Highlights
- Deepika celebrated Gangaur with her family
- "Wishing you all ladies a very happy Gangaur festival: Deepika
- Deepika starred in Diya Aur Baati Hum for seven years
Wishing you all ladies a very happy Gangaur festival. Gana is a synonym for Lord Shiva and Gaur which stands for Gauri or Parvati who symbolizes Saubhagya (marital bliss). The unmarried women worship her for being blessed with a good husband, while married women do so for the welfare, health and long life of their husbands and for a happy married life. #India #rajasthaniculture #gangaurfestival #rajasthaninath #Mehendi #kajal #rajasthaniodhani #festival #jointfamily #togetherness #happiness pic credit @deepak86509
Deepika Singh debuted on the small screen with Diya Aur Baati Hum in 2006. She played the lead role of IPS Sandhya Rathi for seven years, after which the first season of the show ended. The second season of Diya Aur Baati Hum is titled Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji, which is the story of Sandhya Rathi's daughter Kanak.
In May 2014, Deepika Singh married Rohit Raj Goyal, the director of Diya Aur Baati Hum, and the couple welcomed their first child, son Soham in May 2017.