Malti Marie Paints Mom Priyanka Chopra's Nails, Applies Red Lipstick. Watch

Priyanka Chopra captioned the images, "A quick NYC moment"

Priyanka Chopra shared this image
New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra took some time off her shooting schedule and paid a "quick" visit to New York to spend time with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka shared a bunch of happy pictures on her Instagram feed. The ones which have our heart are the pictures in which Malti Marie is seen applying red lipstick on her mom's lips. In another picture, Priyanka is seen her nails getting done with the "help" of Malti Marie. 

The carousel album also features Priyanka's adorable clicks with Nick Jonas. They can be seen dancing in one video. In another, Priyanka shared pictures from Nick's Broadway debut The Last Five Years. 

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "A quick NYC moment." Take a look:

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended JonasCon's sound check event. Several videos of the couple surfaced online on Sunday. They were also joined by Kevin Jonas, his wife, Danielle Jonas, and Joe Jonas at the event.

In one of the clips shared on Instagram, Priyanka and Nick were seen holding hands while entering the venue premises. The couple twinned in denim-on-denim outfits. While Nick wore a white T-shirt with a denim jacket and matching pants, Priyanka stunned in a sleeveless white top layered with a denim jacket and jeans. Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was recently in India to shoot for SS Rajamouli's SSMB29. The actress also has Hollywood projects such as Heads of State and The Bluff in the line-up. She will also be seen in Prine Video's Citadel Season 2.

