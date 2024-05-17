Cannes Rewind: When Mallika Sherawat Walked The Red Carpet With Her 'Favourite' Jackie Chan

Mallika Sherawat shared this image. (courtesy: mallikasherawat)

Mallika Sherawat's latest Instagram post is a throwback gem from her Cannes Film Festival album. Mallika has shared a throwback video from 2012. The clip features the making of her daring gown. Mallika is seen wearing a beige figure-hugging dress with an open back. After getting dressed, she strikes poses for the media. Towards the end of the video, we also see the actress posing alongside Jackie Chan, with whom she shared screen space in the 2005 film The Myth. In the caption, Mallika Sherawat wrote, “With the ongoing Cannes film festival I wanted to share the making of one of my favourite red carpet appearances. The gown had to be literally sewn on me! I was accompanying my favourite Jackie Chan to the red carpet & wanted the gown to be perfect. The gown was cut Daringly low at the back but it was elegant & perfect blend of boldness and sophistication. It showed my confidence & was a challenge to outdated norms.”

It is not the first time Mallika Sherawat has shared a Cannes moment with Jackie Chan. Earlier in 2013, the actress shared a snap on X (now Twitter) in which the duo can be seen holding teddy bears. “Hung out with my FAV costar #Jackie Chan, Thank u Jack 4 being there 4 me Always# Cannes FilmFestival:),” read the text attached to the post.

Hung out with my FAV costar #Jackie Chan, Thank u Jack 4 being there 4 me Always# Cannes FilmFestival:) pic.twitter.com/AFCA1jU9EC — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) May 21, 2013

Mallika Sherawat is known for her daring looks at the Cannes Film Festival. In 2010, the actress promoted two films — Hisss, and Politics Of Love.

To make a statement, Mallika Sherawat arrived at a photo call accompanied by several snakes, including a boa constrictor. The photoshoot captured Mallika wearing a striking yellow and black gown with a snake coiled around her neck.

Mallika Sherawat was last seen in the Tamil film Pambattam.