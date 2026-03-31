Malayalam Director Ranjith Taken Into Custody In Attempted Sexual Assault Case

Noted Malayalam film director Ranjith was taken into custody on Tuesday evening in connection with an attempted sexual assault case, police said.

He was taken into custody following a complaint filed by a woman actor, who alleged that he attempted to sexually assault her on a film set, they added.

Ranjith was taken into custody from the Idukki district, they said.

According to the police, the actor alleged that the director invited her to a caravan during the shooting of a film and attempted to sexually assault her.

The case against Ranjith was registered by Kochi City Police on Monday, and he is currently in police custody in Thodupuzha. He is likely to be handed over to the Kochi Police soon.

The woman actor's statement was recorded at the Women's Police Station on Monday.

Following this, police proceeded with Ranjith's arrest. The registration of the case and subsequent proceedings were carried out with the utmost secrecy.

Ranjith had earlier faced allegations of sexual harassment following revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report on harassment and abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

In 2024, a case was registered against Ranjith after a Bengali actress filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police Commissioner.

The complaint, sent via email, alleged that Ranjith had touched her inappropriately with sexual intent after inviting her to act in the film Paleri Manikyam in 2009.

The Kerala High Court had closed the anticipatory bail plea filed by him after police stated that they were considering treating the offence allegedly committed in 2009 as bailable.