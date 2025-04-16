Malayalam Actress Vincy Aloshious Reveals Drugged Co-Star Insisted On Fixing Her Dress On Set

Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious, earlier, stated she wouldn't work with actors who use drugs. Her statement prompted several opinions online. The actor recently shared a video on Instagram where she clarified why she had made such a statement. Vincy Aloshious stated that one of her co-actors consumed drugs on set and tried to "misbehave" with her.

During the inauguration of the 67th operational year of the KCYM Ernakulam-Angamaly Major Archdiocese, held at Pallippuram Church, Vincy declared, "If I am aware that someone is using drugs, I will not act in any film with them."

In the Instagram video, Vincy says, "A few days ago, at an anti-drug campaign programme, I made a statement that I will not do movies again with people I know who use drugs. After this statement, there were several comments. When I read those comments, I felt I should clarify why I made such a statement.

"I was working on a film where one of the main actors used drugs and behaved inappropriately. It wasn't easy to work with him. There was an issue with my costume, and I was on the way to get it fixed. Out of nowhere, he insisted on coming with me, saying, 'I can help get it ready.' This was said in front of everyone, and it made the situation all the more uncomfortable," Vincy says in the video.

Vincy cleared her stance that if an actor consumes drugs at work, she won't work with him or them.

"During a scene rehearsal, something white spilt from his mouth onto the table. It was very evident that he was using drugs on set, which created a nuisance for everyone around. It's one thing to use drugs in your personal life, but when it affects your professional environment, it becomes unacceptable.

"I don't want to work like that. I don't want to work with someone who isn't conscious of the impact their actions have on others. This is a decision based on my personal experience, and I stand by it. Everyone knew about this; the director even spoke with him," the actor stated.

Vincy was last seen in the film Marivillin Gopurangal. She received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress in 2022 for her powerful performance in Rekha.