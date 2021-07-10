Malaika Arora's Reaction To Kareena Kapoor's Book On Pregnancy Is What BFFs Are For

Malaika and Kareena in an adorable Instagram pic (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Kareena Kapoor just made her debut as an author and guess who is leading her cheer-squad on Instagram? It's none other than her bestie Malaika Arora. Giving a massive shout-out to Kareena Kapoor's new venture in an Instagram story, Malaika asked for a signed copy of the book: "Where is my signed copy, Kareena Kapoor?" Malaika also added the "OMG I can't wait" sticker to her story. Responding to Malaika's request, Kareena wrote: "After our cocktail evening, you will get your copy, love. But when is that? The 40-year-old actress, who introduced her book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, on Thursday, revealed that the book is already a best-seller - it's available for pre-order.

Here's how Malaika Arora cheered for Kareena Kapoor:

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story

Kareena Kapoor's new book is all about both her pregnancy experiences. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are parents to two kids - their first child, son Taimur, was born in December 2016, he is four now. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby son, who they have reportedly named Jeh.

"This has been quite the journey... both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible," Kareena wrote while introducing her book. She had announced the book on Taimur's fourth birthday last year.

In terms of films, Kareena was last seen in 2020 movie Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan. Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting of which she wrapped in her early pregnancy months. Kareena also has Karan Johar's much awaited period piece Takht in her line-up.