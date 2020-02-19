Malaika Arora's Memories Of Going To Auditions: 'Faced Many Rejections'

Malaika Arora posted this picture on Instagram (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora, who started her career as a model, recalled her "audition" days and said, "I remember going for many auditions and my mother used to accompany me," in an interview with news agency IANS. Also remembering the time when she "faced rejections" and how they "never let her down," the model-actress said, "When I started off, I faced many rejections but that never let me down. I never gave up and kept trying. I was 17 years old when I started with my modelling career and from then one thing led to another." Malaika Arora will be seen as a judge in an upcoming dance reality show India's Best Dancer. Adding more about her days when she was a child, she said, "It was not easy. I didn't know what I wanted to do when I was 15-16 years old and today kids who come for auditions are so clear with what they want to do."

The Kaante actress also revealed that she learned dance from choreographer Terence Lewis and said, "I was in my teens when I met Terence about 20 years ago and I was learning dance in his academy and today I am judging a show with him."

Malaika Arora was first seen in Bollywood featuring in the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from 1998 film Dil Se. She made similar appearances in some other songs as well until she made her acting debut with 2002 film Kaante.

The 46-year-old actress has previously been a judge of several television dance shows like Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She has also been a judge of reality shows India's Got Talent and India's Next Top Model.

Malaika Arora has featured in some famous songs including Pandey Ji Seeti from Dabangg 2, Anarkali Disco Chali from Housefull 2 and Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om.

(With Inputs from IANS)