Malaika Arora, Maanayata Dutt And Others Visit Kaykasshan Patel After Husband Areef Patel's Sudden Death

Malaika Arora, Maanayata Dutt at Kaykasshan Patel's home

Highlights Malaika was one of the early celebs to drop by Her sister Amrita Arora arrived with her husband Areef Patel died in Mumbai on Monday

Bollywood celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Maanayata Dutt, Isha Koppikar, Sanjay Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and others visited actress-socialite Kaykasshan Patel after her husband business tycoon Areef Patel's sudden death in Mumbai on Monday night. Malaika Arora was one of the first celebs to visit Kaykasshan Patel as she arrived with sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak. Maanayata Dutt, who was pre-occupied with Sanjay Dutt's birthday on Monday, arrived at the Patel residence in a rush - she was photographed exiting her car in haste. Isha Koppikar remained busy on her phone as she went inside to console the Patel family.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor arrived with his wife Maheep Kapoor while Suniel Shetty escorted his wife Mana Shetty.

Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani was also one of the early visitors to pay condolence to the Patel family. Filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala came with his wife Wardha Nadiadwala.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Bandra-based businessman Areef Patel died in Mumbai's Holy Family Hospital after suffering a massive heart attack on Monday night. Mumbai Mirror cited some of Areef Patel's acquaintances as saying that he "looked unwell last week." Areef Patel was the vice-chairman of Patel Integrated Logistics, which comes with a legacy of four decades of successful transportation business starting from the foundation of Patel Roadways in 1959.

Kaykasshan Patel, who has featured in several adverts in the Nineties, stepped into Bollywood with the song Jabhi Koi Haseena in Hera Pheri. She has also featured in popular tracks such as Yaaro Sab Dua Karo and Husn Jawani. She has also anchored several TV shows like Superhit Muqabla and Bajaj Super 10.

