Gauri Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar And Others At Areef Patel's Prayer Meet

Bollywood stars paid their final respects to Kaykasshan Patel's late husband and business tycoon Areef Patel on Tuesday. Gauri Khan, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Karan Johar attended the prayer meet that was organised to remember Areef Patel, who died in a Mumbai hospital on Monday after suffering a massive heart attack. Anil Kapoor's wife and designer Sunita Kapoor, Dino Morea, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also attended the prayer meet on Tuesday evening. See the pictures from the prayer meet here:

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Maanyata Dutt, Sanjay Kapoor, Isha Koppikar were the first ones from the film fraternity to grieve with the family. Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani was also spotted at the Patel residence on Monday night.

Areef Patel, the vice-chairman of Patel Integrated Logistics, died of heart attack in Mumbai's Holy Family Hospital on Monday. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, he died after suffering a massive heart attack on Monday night. The report stated that Areef Patel's acquaintances said that he "looked unwell last week."

Areef Patel was married to former actress Kaykasshan Patel, who was also a renowned model in the Nineties. She featured in Hera Pheri's song Jabhi Koi Haseena. Kaykasshan, who has featured in songs such as Yaaro Sab Dua Karo and Husn Jawani, has hosted television shows like Superhit Muqabla and Bajaj Super 10.

