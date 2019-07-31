Areef Patel's Funeral Attended By Rohit Roy, Atul And Alvira Agnihotri

Rohit, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri at the funeral.

Highlights Several Bollywood celebs attended the funeral on Wednesday Areef Patel died on Monday evening in Mumbai He was the vice-chairman of Patel Integrated Logistics

Actor Rohit Roy, Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan and her filmmaker husband Atul Agnihotri attended the funeral of late businessman Areef Patel - actress Kaykasshan Patel's husband, on Wednesday evening. Areef Patel died in Mumbai on July 29 after suffering a massive heart attack. His final rites were performed on Wednesday in Bandra and Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha, Rohit Roy, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, model Elena Fernandes, politician Baba Siddique and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani among others attended the funeral. Interior designer Gauri Khan (wife of Shah Rukh Khan), Raveena Tandon and Karan Johar had also paid a visit to the Patel family at their residence ahead of the funeral.

See the pictures from the funeral here:

Rohit Roy arriving at the funeral

Wardha Nadiadwala at the funeral.

Elena Fernandes at Areef Patel's funeral.

Politician Baba Siddique arrives at the funeral.

Alvira Khan and husband Atul Agnihotri were among the first celebs to arrive at the Patel residence.

Alvira and Atul Agnihotri were photographed at the funeral.

Gauri Khan, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Karan Johar attended the prayer meet with the Patel family on Tuesday evening. Dino Morea and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also attended the prayer meet.

Raveena, Dino, Randhir and Karan at the prayer meet.

Gauri Khan arriving at the prayer meet.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also attended the prayer meet on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, Malaika Arora arrived at the Patel residence with sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak to grieve with the family. Maanyata Dutt, Sanjay Kapoor, Isha Koppikar and Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani were also spotted.

Malaika Arora and Shaqueel were clicked on Monday night at the Patel residence.

Maanayata Dutt at Kaykasshan Patel's house

Sanjay Kapoor at Kaykasshan Patel's house

Anju Bhavnani at Kaykasshan Patel's house

Bandra-based businessman Areef Patel died in Mumbai's Holy Family Hospital after suffering a massive heart attack on Monday night, stated a report in Mumbai Mirror. According to the publication, Areef Patel's acquaintances stated that he "looked unwell last week." Areef Patel, the vice-chairman of Patel Integrated Logistics, was married to former actress Kaykasshan Patel, who was a renowned model in the Nineties.

Kaykasshan Patel has featured in popular tracks such Jabhi Koi Haseena, Yaaro Sab Dua Karo and Husn Jawani. She has also hosted several TV shows such as Superhit Muqabla and Bajaj Super 10.

