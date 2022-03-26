Malaika Arora Just 'Pulled' A Karan Johar Look. See Post

Malaika Arora in Karan Johar style (Courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Malaika Arora has shared a stunning photo

In the pic, she is dressed in a puffer jacket and sunglasses

Her look is inspired by Karan Johar

Malaika Arora is one fashionista who doesn't need any introduction. Agree, right? Be it in her movies or red carpet appearances, Malaika always makes a statement. And, she has done it again. But this time her latest outing comes with a twist. Nothing much, Malaika has clicked a selfie featuring herself. She is wearing an oversized leather jacket. The diva has also picked uber-cool sunglasses [oversized] for the oomph factor. Well, well, there is more. The caption. Malaika wrote, “Pulling a Karan Johar”. Oh boy. She has nailed it. KJo are you listening?

Malaika Arora is currently in Chicago, USA. And, she is keeping us posted too. Malaika's Instagram timeline is filled with pictures and videos from her trip. Here is one pic where Malaika has said that “smile while you work …. It's contagious.” Malaika is the epitome of grace and charm in this pink outfit.

And, this is how Malaika Arora looks when she is “lost”.

Malaika Arora has also been in news for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. On Valentine's Day this year, Malaika had posted a mussy frame featuring herself and Arjun Kapoor and labelled it as “mine”. Aww, did we hear?

Arjun Kapoor also came up with an adorable picture featuring the lovebirds. Can't miss the note though. “Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. It's not warm when she's away. Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. And she's always gone too long. Anytime she's goes away,” he wrote.

Malaika Arora is know for her killer dance numbers including Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam. She is also one of the judges on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer.