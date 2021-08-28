Malaika Arora, Being Moody On Instagram, Prompts A Reaction From Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora shared this photo (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial )

If there is a grading system for describing your “mood" for the day, Malaika Arora will get an A+. Don't know what we are talking about? Please rush to Malaika's Instagram timeline. A glance at her latest upload will answer all your questions. The actress just made our weekend better with this photograph. Malaika allowed the picture to do all the talking and just wrote, “Mood” as for the caption. We must say that the look on her face made our hearts skip a beat. What a stunner she is. Agree? Seems like Malaika's beau, actor Arjun Kapoor does. The actor couldn't stop himself from dropping a heart eyes emoji in the reply box. Malaika's fans and admirers flooded the section with fire and red heart emojis.

Take a look at the gorgeous weekend “mood” picture:

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are major couple goals. From scooping time for lunch sessions to clicking each other's pictures, the couple does it all with so much love. A while back, the two spent some quality time together. Arjun Kapoor shared a frame on Instagram Stories featuring Malaika Arora. We can also spot some food platters on the lunch table.

https://c.ndtvimg.com/2021-08/2usl7tig_arjun-kapoor_625x300_22_August_21.jpg

The next one is from the time when Malaika Arora turned photographer for her “sunshine”. The snap was uploaded by Arjun Kapoor. Complimenting the click, the actor wrote in his caption, “She [Malaika] makes me look good.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are too cute to handle. Do you need proof? Then check out this post by Malaika. It was uploaded on the occasion of Arjun Kapoor's birthday this year. The two look much in love as they pose for the lens. “Happy birthday, my sunshine,” she wrote. The actress also added a red heart emoji.

Some more pictures of the happy couple are waiting for you:

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship official in 2019.