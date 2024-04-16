Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Next Stop For Ajay Devgn's Film - Rs 25 Crore

Ajay Devgn shared this image. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan minted ₹0.39 crore at the box office on day 6, reported Sacnilk. The total domestic box office collection (across languages) of the sport-drama currently stands at ₹ 23.89 crore. Maidaan saw an overall 6.08% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday, the report added. The film is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 to 1963. The film also features Priyamani and Nitanshi Goel. The project has been backed by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects, and Fresh Lime Films.

Maidaan clashed with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office. Speaking about the clash, Ajay Devgn said, “I would not call it a clash. If you call it a clash, then it means that two films should not be released on the same day. But there are times when you have to do this. Both films are of different genres. We are all like a family, we are friends. We are not looking at it like a clash, we are looking at it like a big weekend and both the films will do well," the actor said at the trailer launch of the film.”

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave 2 out of 5 stars to Maidaan. He wrote, “To be fair, however, it isn't as gratuitously blustery as Bhaag Milkha Bhaag nor as drably predictable as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story although its runtime is roughly the same as those two films. And it certainly anywhere near replicating the range of relevant thematic concerns that defined Chak De! India.”

For Ajay Devgn's role in the film, he added, “ Played with admirable restraint by Ajay Devgn, the character of Rahim towers over everything and everyone else in the film. That does more harm than good to Maidaan. The battles the hero fights to put together a team that cuts across regions, languages and cultures overshadow the excitement generated by the tough games his boys play against formidable Olympic and Asian Games opponents.”