Mahesh Bhatt On When Alia Bhatt "Tasted Her First Failure" After <i>Shaandaar</i>: "She Was Shaken To The Roots"

Alia Bhatt experienced "failure" for the first time with her 2015 release, Shaandaar, opposite Shahid Kapoor. Her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, recently opened up about how the setback had shaken the Student of the Year actress "to the roots".

What's Happening

Speaking to podcaster and TV host Siddharth Kannan, Mahesh Bhatt recalled Alia being "shaken" after the failure of Vikas Bahl's Shaandaar.

Mahesh Bhatt said, "When Alia tasted her first failure, which was the film Shaandaar. It had come after a few hits, so she was shaken to the roots by that. Even though she is a tough girl on the outside, a failure is a failure."

He added, "Something like that reminds you that you are just an ordinary mortal human being; maut aapke ghar mein bhi hogi (death will come to your door as well). It shows that you, too, will have that relationship with failure, and we all have to go through that season of life. No one in this industry has escaped it, not even the greats like Raj Kapoor sahab."

Mahesh Bhatt On Ranbir Kapoor Being A "Sorted Kid"

In the same interaction, Mahesh Bhatt also praised his son-in-law, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

He said, "Ranbir is a very sorted kid, and I have never seen someone so family-conscious in the industry. He loves his home and his daughter. He is also very well read, and no one really knows that; he reads extensively and consumes a lot of cinema as well. Whenever we talk, it isn't necessarily about films. We talk about very basic things, and he is a man of few words, but he listens. That is the sign of a great actor - the ability to listen."

Mahesh Bhatt On Alia Bhatt's Daughter Raha Having Her Own Vanity

The filmmaker also applauded "new-age heroines" such as Alia Bhatt, who balance motherhood and career with aplomb.

He told Humans of Bollywood, "Alia chose to get married, she had a child, and she continues to work. She just went to Milan for the Gucci event, carrying her daughter with her. I recently did an ad with her and Mr Bachchan, and I saw that there was a vanity reserved for Raha.

"And Alia says, 'Why don't you go and sit in Raha's room, papa?' I didn't want to contaminate it. It had the feeling of a nursery school. It almost looked like a temple. I said, 'No, no, no, the old man has no place there'. But that's the essence of new-age heroines. They go to work, they parent, they go to Gucci events carrying their babies with them," concluded Mahesh Bhatt.

In A Nutshell

Mahesh Bhatt reflected on how Shaandaar marked Alia Bhatt's first failure and how it deeply affected her. He also shared his views on Ranbir Kapoor, describing him as "sorted" and family-conscious, while admiring Alia for striking a balance between motherhood and her career.

ALSO READ | Mahesh Bhatt On The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: 'Aryan Khan Will Sparkle If He Has What Shah Rukh Does'