Mahesh Babu Remembers Father Krishna On His Birth Anniversary: 'You Are Deeply Missed'

Mahesh Babu shared this image. (courtesy: namratashirodkar)

It's Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's father, veteran actor Krishna's birth anniversary today. The legendary actor-director died at the age of 79 in November 2022. Remembering his father on this special day, Mahesh shared a throwback picture on Instagram. In the throwback pic, Krishna is seen smiling and posing for the camera. In his caption, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy birthday Nanna [father]… you are deeply missed, and will always live on in every memory of mine!” He also added some red hearts to the caption. Replying to the post, Mahesh Babu's wife, former actress Namrata Shirodkar, dropped red heart emojis. Her sister, actress Shilpa Shirodkar followed suit. Model Mehr Jesia left a folded hands emoji under the post.

Namrata Shirodkar has also shared a special post for her father-in-law "Mammaiya". She dropped a happy picture of Krishna on Instagram with the text, "Honouring the father you were to us, the superstar you were to your fans, and the human being you were to the world. Your kindness, strength, and wisdom continue to inspire us to strive for greatness and embrace each day with gratitude. You will always live on through the countless lives you touched. Happy birthday, Mammaiya."

Mahesh Babu never misses a chance to remember his late father. In November last year, a statue of Krishna was installed in Vijayawada. Veteran star Kamal Haasan unveiled it. Sharing a video from the ceremony, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Heartfelt gratitude to Kamal Haasan sir and Devineni Avinash garu for gracing the inaugural event of Krishna garu's statue in Vijayawada. Truly honoured to have them unveil Nanna garu's statue, a homage to the legacy he left behind! Also, a big thank you to all the fans from the bottom of my heart who made this event possible. Humbled by all the love.”

On Father's Day, Mahesh Babu dropped an image with Krishna. “You led by example and showed me what it means to be a father. I wouldn't be who I am without you. Happy Father's Day Nanna!,” he wrote in the caption.

Krishna, during his extensive film career, featured in more than 350 movies. He stepped into Telugu cinema with Adurthi Subba Rao's romantic drama Thene Manasulu in 1965.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram, alongside Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary.