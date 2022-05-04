Mahesh Babu, Daughter Sitara And A Cat Have 'Candid Conversation.' See Paris Pic

Mahesh Babu with daughter Sitara. (courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Mahesh Babu is having the time of his life with his family - wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautam and Sitara. Recently, the actor shared an adorable post on his Instagram handle featuring him with his daughter. We all know his love for daughter Sitara, and his Insta profile stands as proof. In the recent picture, Mahesh can be seen lounging on a bed with Sitara and a cat named Socrate. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Candid conversations with Socrate.. Happens only at lebristolparis!!"

Soon after superstar Mahesh Babu shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Both looking cute," while others dropped hearts and lovestruck emoticons. Check out the picture below:

Mahesh Babu is on a family vacation to Paris, and his wife and former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar has been keeping the fans updated by sharing a bunch of photos. Recently, she also shared an adorable picture with daughter Sitara, recreating a throwback picture. Posing in front of the same painting, Namrata looks gorgeous in a grey shirt paired with white pants, while Sitara looks cute in a pink outfit. The picture is from her favourite places in Paris. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "Then and Now! At one of my most favourite places in Paris"

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which he is co-producing. Helmed by Parasuram, the action-comedy drama also stars Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 12.