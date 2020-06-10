Maheep Kapoor's Throwback To When She Had 'Leading Lady Aspirations' Sends Instagram Into Meltdown

Maheep Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy maheepkapoor)

Maheep Kapoor shared a few blasts from the past on Wednesday and sent Instagram into a meltdown. Maheep, who got married to Sanjay Kapoor in 1997, was once a model and an aspiring actress and was all set for her Bollywood debut that year. Maheep was supposed to step into Bollywood with a film titled Shivam opposite Panini Raajkumar, who is the son of late actor Raaj Kumar. However, Shivam was shelved after being announced and didn't make it to theatres. On Wednesday, Maheep took a trip down memory lane and decided to share a few glimpses of her photoshoot from Shivam days. "When I had leading lady aspirations and luckily for Indian cinema it was nipped in the bud," she captioned her throwback album.

Referring to her retro style in the photos, Maheep added: "The only silver lining is my memory of Lycra! Today my body has forgotten what that material feels like! #MajorThrowBack #Shivam."

Maheep Kapoor's post was flooded with comments from her family members and celeb friends. Maheep's nieces Sonam and Janhvi Kapoor were impressed by the throwbacks. Sonam made this request: "I beg you, post the music video" while Janhvi added: "OMG, killing it." Maheep's husband Sanjay Kapoor reacted with the ROFL emoji. Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, who are best friends with Maheep and Sanjay's daughter Shanaya, reacted to the photos with "OMG" and "wow" comments. Shout-outs for the throwback version of Maheep Kapoor also poured in from Shweta Bachchan and Sussanne Khan.

Did you know Maheep Kapoor featured in the music video Nigori Kaisi Jawani Hai?

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya has forayed into Bollywood already - not as an actress but as an assistant director for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor. Maheep and Sanjay are also parents to a son named Jahaan.