Maheep Kapoor Shares Pics 'That Speak For Themselves'

Maheep Kapoor, who celebrated her husband Sanjay Kapoor's sixtieth birthday on Monday, thinks her latest Instagram pictures speak for themselves and we cannot agree more. The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star shared many pictures from Sanjay's birthday celebrations yesterday and it seems like Sanjay's birthday ended with a beautiful family dinner. On Tuesday, Maheep shared another post loaded with cute pictures of herself with her husband and kids - Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor - from Sanjay's birthday party last night.

Sharing a mix of ten adorable pictures and videos, Maheep wrote, "Pictures that speak for themselves." In the first picture, Sanjay can be seen cutely hugging his wife, while Maheep can be seen closing her eyes and smiling for the picture. In the second picture, Sanjay can be seen kissing Maheep, while Maheep can be seen closing her eyes and pouting. Maheep also shared pictures with her daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan. The post also included a picture of Sanjay with the beautiful birthday cake, which had pictures of Maheep and Sanjay around it. Maheep's post also included a few videos of the celebrations.

Maheep's adorable post caught the attention of her co-stars Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh, who dropped hearts in the post's comments sections.

Maheep, who is married to Sanjay for over 2 decades shared another post on her Instagram on Monday from Sanjay's birthday lunch. Sharing a couple of pictures with her husband and kids, Maheep wrote, "Birthday celebrations continue."

Wishing her husband a Happy Birthday, Maheep shared a few more pictures from Dubai, where she can be seen having a lovely time with her husband and kids. Sharing the post, Maheep wrote, "Happy Birthday to our rock, my teammate, Grateful for you always, every day. 60 Never Looked So Good. Love you & to many, many, many celebrations together."

Maheep and Sanjay got married in 1997. On the work front, Maheep was recently seen in the second season of the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor was seen in the Netflix show The Fame Game, also starring Madhuri Dixit. He was also briefly seen in his wife's Netflix show.