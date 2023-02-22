Madonna Shuts Down Those Trolling Her For Appearance. 'Look How Cute I Am,' She Writes

Madonna shared this image. (courtesy: Madonna)

Yes, she did it again. Madonna managed to shut down trolls once again with her brand new Twitter entry. The 64-year-old singer posted a close-up shot of herself on her profile and she wrote in her caption: "Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol." The superstar's cryptic post was in response to the excessive trolling about her latest appearance during this year's Grammys. The singer was on the receiving end of brutal trolling from a section of the Internet when she presented an award at this year's Grammys.

See Madonna's post here:

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

A couple of days ago, Madonna shared an extensive note in which she wrote how a "history making moment" - the first transwoman performing at the Grammys and even winning it (Kim Petras) was eclipsed by conversations about Madonna's appearance. Sam Smith and Kim Petras won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Unholy at the Grammys. Madonna captioned the post: "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim - Many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone's face."

The legendary singer wrote about "ageism and misogyny" in her post and added, "Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."

Madonna signed off the post with these powerful words: "I have never apologised for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyonce " You-won't break my soul"."

And that is how it's done. This is what Madonna had posted earlier:

Madonna's iconic discography includes tracks like Vogue, Like A Virgin, Material Girl, Like A Prayer, Music, and Hung Up among many others.