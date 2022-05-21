How Madhuri Dixit's Family Celebrated Son Arin's Homecoming

It's a happy day for Madhuri Dixit and her family. Madhuri and Dr Shriram Nene's son Arin, who is studying at the University Of California, has returned after completing his first year in college. And, the super excited family can't keep calm. Dr Nene has shared the news on Instagram with a set of two pictures. The first one is a throwback snapshot featuring Madhuri Dixit, her husband Dr Shriram Nene, and their children - Arin and Ryan. The next one is a recent pic of Arin and Ryan sitting on a couch with their pet pooch. The caption went like this. “Happy Saturday, folks. The band is back together. Arin came home on Thursday after his first year in college. You can slow down some things, but time flies and kids grow up in a hurry, right?”

Shriram Nene has also shared a picture with his boys. And, he wants everyone to focus on their heights. At least, this is what his caption says. “Catching up in height. Am gonna be the short guy soon,” he wrote.

When Arin returned home to mark the holiday season, Dr Shriram Nene was among the first to share the happy news on Instagram. He dropped a selfie featuring the extremely excited family and wrote, “Arin's back for the holidays. And, all of us could not be happier.”

Now, take a look at the picture of Dr Shriram Nene “just chilling” with Arin and Ryan.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Shriram Nene picked a beautiful picture of his wife, actress Madhuri Dixit and wrote, “To my wife and all the mothers of the world who have bourne, nurtured, supported and protected their children, thank you for all that you have done and continue to do.Happy Mother's Day."

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene got married in 1999.