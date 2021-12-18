Madhuri Dixit And Shriram Nene's Son Arin Returns To India For The Holidays. See Family Pic

Shriram Nene shared this photo. (Image courtesy: drneneofficial )

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene's son Arin, who is studying at the University of Southern California, returned home on Saturday to spend the holidays with his family. Arin joined the university in September this year. The actress and her husband are quite happy to reunite with their son. On his Instagram profile, Shriram Nene shared a family photo and wrote: "Arin's back for the holidays! And all of us could not be happier!! #SaturdayFun #Saturday #FamilyOverEverything." Madhuri Dixit married doctor Sriram Nene on October 17, 1999. The couple welcomed Arin, 18, on March 17, 2003. Their younger son Ryan was born in March, 2005.

When Arin joined the University of Southern California, Shriram Nene shared a photo with Madhuri and their sons from the university premises. He wrote: "Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers. Proud to be the father of a Trojan! Look forward to his lifelong learning. #StraightFromTheHeart #FamilyIsEverything." The men's athletic teams representing the USC are referred to as Trojans.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit is known for her performances in movies like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Tezaab, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth among others.

The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt.