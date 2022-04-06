Madhuri Dixit's Husband Shriram Nene Just Bought An Electric Vehicle. His Verdict

Shriram Nene in a still from the video. (courtesy drneneofficial)

Madhuri Dixit's husband, Shriram Nene has welcomed their first electric vehicle in India. And, he is mighty impressed with the car. Shriram Nene has shared a video on Instagram in which we can get a glimpse of the shining black four-wheeler. Here, Shriram Nene is having a conversation with people who have come to deliver the car. He has also penned a long note in this regard. “Just took our delivery of the first of many EVs, right here in India. I am so impressed with the car, the charging infrastructure, and the ride.” Talking about the technology and the overall experience he said, “The user experience is amazing and complete with the latest apps and tracking and comes with a home charger. And, all for a reasonable price. More importantly, it has zero emissions, built and designed in India, reduces our reliance on foreign oil, and improves the whole equation.”

As per Shriram Nene, this vehicle is worth a ride. “You guys have to try it. Did I mention that there is superb charging infrastructure in Mumbai? Welcome to tomorrow, today.”

Well, this isn't the first time when Shriram Nene has spoken about an electric future. Earlier in the year, he tried his hands at a couple of EVs in Mumbai. And, after his driving session, Shriram Nene wrote, “Even in Mumbai, it's possible to have an electric future. Got to try out a few of them. The question is, when will it become the broader reality? What's clear is it will cut emissions and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.”

Shriram Nene doesn't leave a chance to motivate people to go out and try electric vehicles. Last month, he had shared a throwback picture of himself with an electric vehicle and wrote, “Electric futures require infrastructure. Nothing beats SF [San Francisco] for their efforts. Looking forward to it in India.”

Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit had earlier made headlines for renting a house in Mumbai. Reportedly, the per month is Rs 12.5 lakh.