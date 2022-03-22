Madhuri Dixit And Shriram Nene Rent Mumbai Home For Rs 12.5 Lakh A Month: Report

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene. (courtesy: drneneofficial)

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene have reportedly rented a new house in a high-rise building, located in Worli, Mumbai. The couple have taken the house on lease and the rent is Rs12.5 lakh per month, reported Hindustan Times. Meanwhile, Apoorva Shroff, who has designed the house for the couple, told Pinkvilla, "The brief was to give the new home of the star couple a quick makeover. The apartment located on 29th floor of a Worli high rise had a spectacular view of the city sparkling below at night and ample of light filtering in from all directions during the day. Along with time being a major constraint, another challenge was convincing the clients to move out of their comfortable palette of nudes and experimenting with colours."

On her Instagram handle, Ayesha Shroff shared glimpses from the project before it was completed and she wrote: "This was the home before we started! Lucky for us, we didn't need to make too many structural changes. It was all about getting the right vibe, a home that is warm, cozy and most importantly, reflects my clients' personalities."

"45 days, residential project, for none other than Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene. It was a roller coaster, but just such a brilliant experience. Cant wait to share more with you," the designer wrote in a separate post.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in The Fame Game, also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. It has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli and it has been produced by Karan Johar. The Fame Game series began streaming from February 25 on Netflix.

Madhuri Dixit, a star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, , Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, married Shriram Nene, a doctor, in the year 1999 and the couple are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan.