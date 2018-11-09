Madhuri Dixit On What Would Have Happened If Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Released 20 Years Later

Madhuri Dixit in a still from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (courtesy YouTube)

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene says if her 1992 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! released two decades later on the digital giant Netflix, it would have have been watched by even more people. Madhuri was here for Netflix's "See What's Next: Asia".

The actress is making her debut on Netflix with her Marathi production titled "15th August", which is set in a chawl and is a satire about the struggles of middle class India.

Asked what if Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! would have premiered 20 years later on Netflix?

"There are two magical things in the world. One is theatre or cinema and the internet. Netflix is a great marriage between these two. If we had the infrastructure that we do today, 20 years ago then it would have been great because even though 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun...! 'was very well received despite not having Netflix and everything it would have magnified," Madhuri said.

She said releasing it on a digital platform would have taken the family entertainer, which was very well received at the Indian box office, to another level.

"190 countries and different languages with subtitles... I think it would have been watched by even more people than it reached out to," she added.

The 51-year-old Bollywood actress said films releasing on the digital platform help in reaching out to a larger audience.

"When you make films, you want maximum number of people to see... In India there are 5000 screens theatres, in China it's 9000 theatres and in Netflix more than a 100 million screens.

"So you are reaching out to that many people and that's what you want to do. You want to magnify it and take it to as many different people as possible," she added.

Apart from announcing Madhuri's production venture on the streaming giant, Netflix officials also announced eight more films releasing on the portal. It includes Firebrand produced by Priyanka Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra, Leena Yadav's Rajma Chawal and Chopsticks starring Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar among others.