Madhuri Dixit On Pay Parity In Bollywood: "Women Have To Prove Themselves Time And Again"

Madhuri Dixit is currently in Jaipur to attend IIFA 2025. At a special session hosted by the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025 in Jaipur on Friday, the actress shared her thoughts on the ongoing challenge of pay parity, acknowledging that it has persisted for a long time.

She stated, "Well, I think for women, we have to prove ourselves time and again and say that we're equal, that we can draw an audience, we can do that, but we have to prove it every single time. And yes, there is still a disparity... We are still a long way from a time when disparity no longer exists, but I think we have a long way to go, and we have to work every day towards that."

Madhuri shared her perspective during a discussion with IIFA's Vice President, Noreen Khan. The session also featured Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga as part of the International Women's Day event titled "The Journey of Women in Cinema."

The conversation explored the incredible journeys of women in Indian cinema, the evolving role of women in the industry, and the challenges they have faced in shaping its landscape.

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Tripti Dimrii also played key roles in the horror comedy.