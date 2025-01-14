Madhuri Dixit Enjoys A Ride With Husband Shriram Nene In A Brand New Ferrari. Here's How Much It Costs

Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, have added another luxury vehicle to their collection – a Ferrari 296 GTS Rosso Corsa. In a video making rounds on Instagram, the couple is seen stepping out of a building. Madhuri looks stunning in a blue dress and Shriram Nene is dressed sharply in a suit. They then drive off in their sleek two-seater coupe.

As per a Carwale.com report, the Ferrari 296 GTS is priced at over ₹6 crore. The vehicle is available in a single 2992 cc variant in 14 different colour options.

As per a July 2024 News18 report, Madhuri Dixit has an “extraordinary car collection”. The actress owns a Mercedes-Maybach S560, a Range Rover Vogue and a Porsche 911 Turbo S, valued at around ₹3.08 crore.

Madhuri Dixit has also rented out an office space in Andheri West, with a monthly rent of ₹3 lakh, according to a Hindustan Times report published last month. The office space has been leased to a private company, and the rental agreement was finalized on November 13, 2024.

The agreement includes a security deposit of ₹9 lakh. The rent will remain at ₹3 lakh for the first year and increase to ₹3.15 lakh from the second year onward.

The property, located in a prestigious residential complex in Lower Parel, covers an area of 5,384 square feet and includes seven parking spots.

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Tripti Dimrii also played key roles in the horror comedy.