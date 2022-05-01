Madhuri Dixit Just Made Our Day Brighter With Her 'Perrrfect' Pictures

Madhuri Dixit's Perrrfect picture. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit is ageing like fine wine and we have ample proof of this. The stunning actress is juggling the worlds of cinema, OTT content and reality shows with the ease and flair of a veteran. In addition to this, the actress is also a social media darling, with each of her posts sending the Internet into a tizzy. Now, Madhuri Dixit has made our day a whole lot brighter with a set of new pictures that she shared on Instagram, late on Saturday. “Peach and yellow are like you and me, always together and perrrrrrfect,” she wrote in the caption, with a heart emoji.

In the images, Madhuri Dixit is seen in a lovely floral lehenga with hints of red, blue and green. She paired it with matching jewellery.

On the occasion of World Dance Day, the actress – who has always been considered one of the best dancers in Bollywood – shared a video of herself grooving to Dj Facu Russian's Enganchado Rkt Extremo. In the caption, she wrote, “Groove and move coz it's World Dance Day!”

Madhuri Dixit even roped in actor Riteish Deshmukh for one of her dance Reels. Joining the Kacha Badam bandwagon, Madhuri Dixit said, “This was so much fun, wasn't it? Riteish Deshmukh, thanks for being a sport and joining me in this one.” Replying to the message, Riteish Deshmukh said, “Was toooooo much fun. My pleasure…always.”

Recently, Madhuri Dixit also shared a set of pictures with an adorable dog and wrote, “Nothing like a little unconditional love all day everyday!” Cute, isn't it?

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the Netflix series Fame Game. She will appear next in the Amazon original movie, Maja Maa.

