'Totally Lit Up The Set': Madhuri Dixit Praises Jackie Shroff

Madhuri Dixit continues to slay hearts with her charming looks, stellar acting prowess, and her graceful dance moves. Many of her dance numbers remain rent-free in our hearts. While the actress' dancing skills are more than enough to grab attention, we get more excited when she matches steps with another celebrity. We didn't have to wait for long. Recently, Madhuri uploaded a video where she is seen sharing the stage with actor Jackie Shroff. While she is dressed in a blue lehenga, Jackie looks striking in a pantsuit and red scarf. The duo then dances to the song Sun Beliya Shukriya Meherbani from their 1991 film 100 Days.

Madhuri Dixit tagged Jackie Shroff on the post and captioned the video, “Had a great time creating a reel with this peppy number from 100 Days with Jackie Shroff. Totally lit up the set.”

Earlier, Madhuri Dixit had recreated her iconic steps from the song Ghaghra, which is from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In this video, the song made actor Ishaan Khatter also dance. He matched steps with Madhuri on stage. The actress captioned it, “Always up for a groove on Ghaghra. Thank you, Ishaan. It was too much fun dancing with you.”

Mira Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's sister-in-law, reacted to the post with fire emojis when the actor posted it on his Instagram page.

Dance plays a very significant role in Madhuri Dixit's life. She confessed it in one of her dance videos on Instagram. She had uploaded a video where we see her grooving to modern beats. She also showed us some funky steps. The caption won our hearts. The actress wrote, “Dance is joy.”

Madhuri Dixit was recently seen playing the protagonist in the Netflix web series The Fame Game.