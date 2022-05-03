Madhuri Dixit Is Living The Tropical Dream In Goa. See Pics

Madhuri Dixit posted this (Courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit is no stranger to the wonders a day at the beach can do to one's mood. So, the superstar began her week by embracing the sun, the sand and the sea in Goa. Madhuri Dixit also made sure to share a glimpse of her beach day by posting two pictures on Instagram. In the pictures shared on Monday, the actress is seen posing with a coconut drink in hand and the blue sea looming in the background. Dressed in a peach suit and white shirt, she also flashed her million-dollar smile in the new pictures. Her caption is fun as always and says, “Do you sea what I see? #TropicalVibes #Goa #Tropical”

Replying to the post, fans serenaded Madhuri Dixit with compliments about the stunning pictures. See the post here:

Over the weekend, Madhuri Dixit also shared pictures of herself in a lehenga, leaving fans glued to their screens. Along with the images, she wrote in the caption: “Peach and yellow are like you and me, always together and perrrrrrfect,” followed by a heart emoji.

In addition to her oh-so-beautiful photos, Madhuri Dixit also often shares throwbacks of her work. Recently, the actress celebrated 30 years of Beta, one of her most successful films. The movie features Madhuri Dixit opposite Anil Kapoor. Its song, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, made Madhuri a darling of the masses and continues to be one of the most popular dance numbers among Bollywood fans. Sharing a bunch of stills from the movie, she wrote, “Learnt and worked on my craft every day. #Milestone #Memories #30YearsOfBeta #DhakDhak #BollywoodFilm.”

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit will be seen in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Maa. She last appeared as the lead in the Netflix series, Fame Game.