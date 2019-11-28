Madhuri Dixit Is Living Her 'Coconut Kinda Life.' See Pic

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit is "living" her "coconut kinda life" in the best way possible and her latest post on social media proves it. The 52-year-old actress posted a picture of herself, in which she can be seen posing in front of a coconut. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Madhuri's priceless smile made the photograph extra special. Sharing the photo on her Instagram profile, Madhuri Dixit captioned it: "Living that coconut kinda life." If you are also a big fan of coconut water, Madhuri Dixit's post will most probably make you go and buy one immediately. Here's the photo we are talking about:

Madhuri Dixit's fans flooded her post with comments such as "beautiful" and "gorgeous." One of her fans even called her "natural beauty" and wrote: "Natural beauty with nature's drink."

The Gulaab Gang actress often delights her fans by posting adorable pictures and videos of herself. A couple of days ago, she shared a video of her "family jam session," in which she could be seen playing a guitar with her husband Sriram Nene and musician Zac Dsouza. In the clip, Madhuri could be seen singing John Legend's All Of Me song while strumming her guitar. Check it out:

Before that, she wished her sons Arin and Raayan on Children's Day and wrote: "The zeal for life that kids have is inspiring. The more time I spend with them, I realize how there's a child hidden inside all of us. Let's celebrate the spirit of childhood and empower them as they are our future."

Meanwhile, check out her other adorable posts that we have handpicked for you.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar's Takht. She also judged the second season of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 2.