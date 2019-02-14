Madhubala Was Born On Valentine's Day. Twitter Remembers 'Most Beautiful Actress Of Indian Cinema' With Priceless Pics

Here's how Twitter remembered the iconic actress Madhubala on her 86th birth anniversary

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 14, 2019 14:24 IST
A file photo of Madhubala. (Image courtesy: Harshahiya1)


Highlights

  1. Fans paid tribute to Madhubala on Twitter
  2. Fans referred to Madhubala as the "Venus of Indian cinema"
  3. Madhubala died at the age of 36 on February 23, 1969

On the 86th birth anniversary of Madhubala, fans flooded Twitter with posts about the Mughal-e-Azam actress on Thursday. In their tweets, fans referred to Madhubala as the "most beautiful actress of Indian cinema" and shared some priceless throwback pictures on social media. On the legendary actress' birth anniversary, which coincides with Valentine's Day, some fans paid tribute by sharing special picture collages, while others posted stills from her classic films. The never-ending list of fans was also delighted to see Google's tribute to the legendary actress, with a special doodle dedicated to her. On Madhubala's birthday, we have handpicked some of our favourite tweets shared by fans:

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

 

 

 

 

Here are some posts by fans:

 

 

 

 

The legendary actress, who enthralled the audience with her acting prowess and her expressive eyes, was referred to as the "Venus of Indian cinema" by fans in several tweets.

Check out some of the tweets here:

 

 

 

 

"Her unforgettable portrayal of Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam gave Madhubala the iconic status," tweeted a fan.

 

 

Madhubala made her Bollywood debut at the age of 9 with the 1942 film Basant. The Internet knew that.

 

 

Fans were also delighted to see Google's tribute to the legendary actress with a special doodle dedicated to her.

 

 

 

 

A fan shared a picture collage of Madhubala and wrote: "Madhubala ji defines everything you can imagine a woman to reflect from outside and inside."

 

 

Madhubala stepped into the Indian film industry at the age of 9 with the 1942 film Basant. However, her breakthrough film was Kamal Amrohi's Mahal, which released in 1949. The actress featured in nearly 70 films including classics such as Mughal-e-Azam, Mr. & Mrs. '55, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Barsaat Ki Raat and Half Ticket among others.

Madhubala died of prolonged lung and heart illness, at the age of 36 on February 23, 1969.

